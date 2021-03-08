Soumendra Priyadarshi Is New Twin City Police Commissioner, Sudhanshu Sarangi Transferred To Police Housing

Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle in senior IPS cadre, the Odisha Government today appointed senior IPS Officer, Soumendra Priyadarshi as the new Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

Priyadarshi, a 1995 batch IPS officer is currently serving as ADG, Crime Branch. He will replace IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi as the new CP of Twin City.

Meanwhile, incumbent Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, has been transferred and posted as CMD, Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited. Sarangi. It may be mentioned here that Sarangi was the CMD of OPH & WC Ltd prior to his posting as Twin City Police Commissioner.

Besides, M Akhaya, at present CMD, OPH & WC Ltd has been transferred and appointed as DG of Home Guard & Fire Services.