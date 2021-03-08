Dharmendra Pradhan urges Dr Harsh Vardhan for setting up of NIV in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to establish National Institute of Virology in Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan has written a letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting him to set up one of the four proposed National Institutes of Virology in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Union Minister in his letter said National Institute of Virology (NIV) has played a critical role in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus. He said Bhubaneswar has emerged as a prime centre of medical research and education in Eastern India with the presence of world-class institutes such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Pradhan said owing to its strategic location and skilled manpower Bhubaneswar is the most appropriate place for one of the locations of the four proposed NIVs. This will be in line with the Purvodaya vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said in his letter.