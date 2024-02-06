Soaring Dreams: Empowering Odisha’s Youth With Skilling In The Aviation Sector

Bhubaneswar: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department and Commerce & Transport Department are collaborating with GMR Aero Academy (GMRAA) to impart aviation-related skilling to the youth of Odisha.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Directorate of Aviation, Directorate of Skill Development cum Employment with GMR in the presence of Commerce and Transport Minister Smt. Tukuni Sahu and Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai, and other dignitaries.

The MoU with the Skill Development and Technical Education Department will provide a pathway for the skilling of more than 300 Odia youths in specialized courses like Certification in Airport Operations (CAO), Basic Fire Fighters Course (BFFC), and Air Cargo Management Executive (ACME). This partnership has been possible because of the flexibility and agility given under the aspirational NUA Odisha Scheme which opens pathways for Odia youths to avail of skilling courses in futuristic and aspirational trades. Similarly, the MoU with the Commerce & Transport Department through the Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) will open opportunities for Odia youths to upskill themselves in aviation-focused courses, equipping them with credentials and expertise for diverse roles across the aviation landscape.

Thus, these MoUs are executed under the overarching umbrella of the Biju Patnaik Aviation Center at Birasal, reinforcing the Skilled in Odisha brand.

In her address, the Honourable Minister of Commerce and Transport, Smt. Tukuni Sahu highlighted that under the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, and the 5T framework Odisha is witnessing a transformation in the aviation sector. This transformation is not only creating employment opportunities for the youth but also contributing to the realization of a Nutana Odisha.

In his remarks, Honourable Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education, Shri Pritiranjan Gharai, emphasized that Skilled In Odisha has attained a global presence. He underscored the significance of the partnership with GMR on this historic occasion, stating that it will enhance the value proposition. He expressed confidence that Odisha, through such initiatives, will emerge as the leading state in the country, offering unparalleled skilling and employment opportunities for its youth.

Principal Secretary Smt Usha Padhee in her welcome address mentioned in the new age economy, aviation is going to play a crucial role. Aviation jobs are very aspirational. Providing this niche opportunity to our youth would help them to transform their lives.

Air Marshal K. Anantharaman, PVSM, VSM, Head and Vice President of GMRAA, appreciates the efforts of the govt. emphasized the transformative impact of this initiative, stating, “Considering the scope of expansion of the Aviation sector, the skill development initiative would be a game-changer, creating good opportunities for youth in the airport sector. The training at GMRAA will adhere to world standards, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to contribute to the ever-growing aviation industry.”

GMR Aero Academy, recognized for its parent entity GMR Airports Ltd., a global developer and operator of airports, manages a prestigious portfolio, including Delhi International Airport, GMR Hyderabad International Airport, and international airports in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Greece. Accredited by renowned International and National Bodies and Regulators such as ICAO, IATA, ACI, DGCA, and BCAS, GMRAA maintains the highest industry standards in its training programs.

This ground-breaking initiative underscores the government’s unwavering support for transformative endeavours aimed at skill development and employment generation. Govt of Odisha aims at shaping the future of the aviation workforce in India and contributing to the socio-economic development of Odisha. GMRAA invites aspiring candidates to embark on this transformative journey towards a brighter future in the aviation sector.

Among others, Special Secretary to Commerce & Transport Department Manoj Mishra, Smt Debadutta Suranjita Jena, Additional Secretary C& T Department, Gangadhar Sahoo, OSD-cum-Additional Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Ms Parul Kulshreshtha Singh, Chief – GMR Aero Academy) and senior officers were present during the event.