Odisha SSEPD Department Ropes In Five NGOs For De-Addiction Drives

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs (SSEPD) Department will provide financial support to five non-government stakeholders to strengthen its de-addiction drive under the ‘DISHA’ scheme.

In this connection, an MoU has been signed by the department for managing and providing services at the recovery centres for addicts run by the organisations.

SSEPD Department Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said that the approach of the scheme is to provide a wide range of services including awareness generation, identification, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation of addicts through voluntary effort. All services at the recovery centre will be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries. He suggested the stakeholders maintain transparency and philanthropic spirit in such activities.

The MoU was signed at the State Institute for Disability Rehabilitation (SIDR) in the presence of the Principal Secretary along with Director Niyati Pattnaik, Special Secretary Dillip K. Ray, and senior officers of the Department.

Faith Charitable Trust (Bhubaneswar), Mukti Foundation (Khurdha), Peoples Forum (Berhampur), Peoples Cultural Centre (Cuttack) and Vedic Group of Institutions (Berhampur) will get financial assistance for three years to run the recovery centres. It was decided to expedite programmes and activities on de-addiction in the Nisamukt Bharat Abhijan State Committee Meeting held last December.