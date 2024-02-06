Odisha: Mass Drug Administration In 7 Filaria Endemic Dists From Feb 10

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department will conduct the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme from 10th – 19th February 2024 for the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) in 7 endemic districts of the state i.e. Bolangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Khordha and Nayagarh.

In this connection, a state-level media sensitization workshop was organized in Bhubaneswar by the Health & Family Welfare Department in collaboration with Global Health Strategies on Tuesday. The objective of this workshop was to create mass awareness among communities and mobilize public opinion to consume anti-filaria drugs for the prevention of Lymphatic Filariasis.

During the workshop, state H&FW dept, Special Secretary (Public Health), Dr Snehalata Sahu said, “During MDA round, it will be ensured that everyone except children below 2 years, pregnant women and seriously ill people must consume the prescribed dosage during the round in the presence of trained volunteer/health workers”.

She also stressed that “Under this programme, the participation of the community is extremely crucial and media can play a pivotal role to create mass awareness around Filaria and its prevention. She stated that “only with the support of the community and the media, we will be able to eliminate LF. If beneficiaries in large numbers consume anti-filaria drugs, it will break the chain of transmission”.

Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, said, “Filaria is a serious public health problem which is spread by mosquito bites. Filariasis is one of the leading causes of long-term disability worldwide, commonly acquired in childhood but manifested in adulthood, this infection damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes abnormal swelling of the body parts which is irreversible. People with Filariasis often suffer from manifestations such as Hydrocele (inflammation of the scrotum), lymphoedema (swelling in the limbs) and Chyluria (milky white urine). The condition affects the livelihoods, opportunities and working capacity of those suffering from LF and they often become a victim of social stigma. The Mass Drug Administration (MDA) is a key component in addressing the disabling disease, where anti-filaria drugs (DEC and Albendazole and Ivermectine (selected districts) ) are administered to eligible populations by trained volunteers/health workers.”

Dr Mishra further spoke about the minor side effects which are usually rare and Rapid Response Team (RRTs) will be present to tackle any such events.. These medicines should be taken after food.

He further mentioned that during this MDA round around 46 lakh population will be reached out by trained volunteers/workers during booth and house-to-house visits.

Dr Shubhashisha Mohanty, Joint Director cum State Program Officer, Vector-Borne Diseases, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, said, “Keeping in mind India’s commitment to eliminate filariasis by 2027, from 10th Feb 2024, the Government of Odisha is undertaking MDA rounds in 7 endemic districts where three types of anti-filaria drugs (Ivermectin + DEC + Albendazole) will be administered in 3 districts namely Bolangir, Kalahandi and Rayagada and with two drugs (DEC + Albendazole) in 4 districts namely Cuttack, Kandhamal, Khordha and Nayagarh.

Dr. Suchitra Sasmal, Senior Regional Director, NCVBDCP, Odisha said, “This is a preventable disease but it is not a curable disease. Wishing the state a great success for achieving a Filariasis-free Odisha”.

Dr. (Prof) Braj Kishore Das, Additional Director of Medical Education and Training, Odisha said that medical colleges are also providing their support in capacity building, post-MDA evaluation and creating awareness among the patients who are visiting their hospitals.

Dr Pushpanjali Misra, Joint Director, State Institute of Health Family Welfare, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, said “Community compliance, ownership and sustained monitoring are the need of the hour to ensure a Filariasis-free Odisha and with our collective efforts, this is achievable”. He also urged the media to play an active role in evidence-based information dissemination and emphasized the need for community mobilization in achieving the disease elimination targets.

Lastly, Mr. Anuj Ghosh, Senior Director, of Global Health Strategies, thanked all participants and emphasized that with the combined efforts of all, we can eliminate debilitating disease like Lymphatic Filariasis from the state.

State representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and PCI were also present in this media workshop.