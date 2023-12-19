Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale Inaugurated at VSSUT

Sambalpur: The Smart India Hackathon 2023 (SIH) grand finale was inaugurated at the Nodal Centre, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), in Sambalpur. The prestigious event, organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), is a nationwide initiative aimed at providing a platform for students to address real-world challenges faced by the government, ministries, departments, industries, and other organizations.

The SIH, known as the world’s largest open innovation model, promotes a culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students. The event, conducted annually since 2017, encompasses both SIH Software and SIH Hardware Editions for higher education students. In 2022, the introduction of Smart India Hackathon – Junior extended the opportunity to school students, fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving at the school level.

This year’s grand finale, scheduled from December 19 to December 23, 2023, has drawn widespread participation, with 231 problem statements received from 51 departments of 25 ministries. The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education, has identified 48 higher educational institutes/incubators as Smart India Hackathon nodal centers. These centers are tasked with hosting participants and facilitating an environment conducive to the structured and well-defined format of the event.

The SIH grand finale at VSSUT was inaugurated on December 19, 2023, at 8:00 AM. The opening ceremony included a Lamp Lighting ceremony, an address by Vice Chancellor Prof. Bansidhar Majhi, and speeches by Mr. Pratap Sanap (Head – Research & Innovation, NEILSOFT) and Dr. R. K. Soni (Advisor, AICTE), among others. The Chief Guest, Smt. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, SDTE, Govt. of Odisha, delivered a keynote address, followed by the felicitation of dignitaries and a vote of thanks.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India is anticipated to interact with the participating students on the evening of December 19, . The Smart India Hackathon 2023 is jointly organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education, and i4c, with Doordarshan and Akashwani as media partners. AWS and Hero serve as the official partners, and Hack2Skill is the knowledge partner of SIH 2023.

The SIH grand finale represents a convergence of talent, innovation, and problem-solving, providing a unique platform for students to contribute meaningfully to national development. The event’s success rests on the collaborative efforts of students, mentors, and industry representatives, all working tirelessly to devise solutions for the identified problem statements.