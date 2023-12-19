Elderly Man Run Over By Train In Mayurbhanj

Bangiriposi: An elderly man was killed after he was run over by a train at Buramara railway station in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. He is nearly 70 years old.

As per reports, the man allegedly cut by a train which was on its way to Bangiriposi from Rupsa. Locals say, the man suddenly came in front of the moving train. Following this the train dashed into him and he lost his life.