Small Mines Tender Fixing Case: Malkangiri Collector Cancels Solvency Certificate Of Andhra Firm

Malkangiri: In yet another development in the small mines tender fixing case, the Malkangiri district Collector has cancelled the solvency certificates issued to Andhra-based company.

As per allegations, the company’s Contractor Venugopal Chava fraudulently acquired solvency to the tune of Rs 1 Crore, based on which he acquired the tender of seven small mines in the district. It was alleged that the then District Collector was in favour of the contractor.

The District Collector was also accused of keeping the tender box at his home for three days. Following an investigation, the present District Collector has cancelled the solvency certificated issued by the Sub-Collector.

Congress leader Pradeep Majhi has demanded the seizure of forest land and government land in the name of VG Granite in Pushuguda.

It may be mentioned here that Sub-Collector had issued solvency certificates of Rs 1 crore solely on the basis of report of Motu RI without verification of building valuation by the competent authority.

“The RI has reported on the valuation of machinery which does not come under the immovable property and also reported that the plant is under construction. So the valuation made by the Motu RI is questionable and gross violation of rules,” an order of the district administration read.