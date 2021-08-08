PM Congratulates Indian Contingent For Their Stupendous Performance At Tokyo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. As Tokyo2020 draws to a close, the Prime Minister said that every athlete who represented India is a champion.

He said that the medals India has won has certainly made our nation proud and elated.

At the same time, this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talent emerges and gets the opportunity to represent India in the times to come.

He also thanked the Government and the people of Japan for hosting a well organised game. “To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier”, said the Prime Minister.

