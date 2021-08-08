Over 1.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,463 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

451 from Khordha

189 from Cuttack

109 from Puri

92 from Baleswar

78 from Jajapur

66 from Jagatsinghpur

48 from Anugul

42 from Bhadrak

41 from Kendrapara

41 from Mayurbhanj

33 from Dhenkanal

29 from Nayagarh

22 from Sundargarh

16 from Rayagada

15 from Kandhamal

11 from Keonjhar

11 from Sonepur

9 from Koraput

8 from Bolangir

8 from Kalahandi

8 from Malkangiri

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Deogarh

7 from Ganjam

4 from Boudh

3 from Gajapati

1 from Bargarh

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Nuapada

103 from State Pool

With another 1,463 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,69,916, said the H & FW Dept.