Over 1.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,463 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 451 from Khordha
  • 189 from Cuttack
  • 109 from Puri
  • 92 from Baleswar
  • 78 from Jajapur
  • 66 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 48 from Anugul
  • 42 from Bhadrak
  • 41 from Kendrapara
  • 41 from Mayurbhanj
  • 33 from Dhenkanal
  • 29 from Nayagarh
  • 22 from Sundargarh
  • 16 from Rayagada
  • 15 from Kandhamal
  • 11 from Keonjhar
  • 11 from Sonepur
  • 9 from Koraput
  • 8 from Bolangir
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 8 from Malkangiri
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Boudh
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Nuapada

103 from State Pool

With another 1,463 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,69,916, said the H & FW Dept.

