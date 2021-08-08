Over 1.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1,463 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 451 from Khordha
- 189 from Cuttack
- 109 from Puri
- 92 from Baleswar
- 78 from Jajapur
- 66 from Jagatsinghpur
- 48 from Anugul
- 42 from Bhadrak
- 41 from Kendrapara
- 41 from Mayurbhanj
- 33 from Dhenkanal
- 29 from Nayagarh
- 22 from Sundargarh
- 16 from Rayagada
- 15 from Kandhamal
- 11 from Keonjhar
- 11 from Sonepur
- 9 from Koraput
- 8 from Bolangir
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 8 from Malkangiri
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Deogarh
- 7 from Ganjam
- 4 from Boudh
- 3 from Gajapati
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Nuapada
103 from State Pool
With another 1,463 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,69,916, said the H & FW Dept.