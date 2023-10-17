Skill Hubs To Be Set Up In Colleges Under PMKVY 4.0: UGC

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) asked Universities and Colleges to explore the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). This Skill Certification Scheme aims to enable Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them secure a better livelihood.

To adapt to the ever-evolving marketplace and economic environment, PMKVY 4.0 implemented several flagship initiatives. The improvements include:

On-the-job training

A more comprehensive network of institutions for integration with education

Skill development for all

Instruction in cutting-edge courses pertinent to the industry

Under these circumstances, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, an initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has chosen to allocate or build “skill hubs” at specific higher educational institutions of national repute.

The UGC asked that Universities and Colleges submit their willingness and course- and job-role-specific requests for the digital operationalization and management of the scheme on the Skill India portal.

As part of implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed connected schools to launch skill hubs on their premises. The program was introduced by the government in the Union Budget for 2023.