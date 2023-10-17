CM Naveen Launches ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ In Mayurbhanj, Bargarh & Deogarh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, the third day of the programme, launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ in Mayurbhanj, Bargarh and Deogarh districts in a virtual mode from Bhubaneswar.

The state government launched the campaign to build a new Odisha, strengthen its infrastructure and take it to new heights. The focus of this programme is ensuring the development of every panchayat and village. The government today allocated Rs 50 lakh for each panchayat under this programme.

For this, five constituencies of Mayurbhanj district have received Rs 111.50 crore. These constituencies are – Badsahi, Bangiriposhi, Baripada, Morada and Udala. A total of 3,081 projects will be undertaken in 223 gram panchayats of these constituencies with this amount. Similarly, Rs 126.50 crore has been sanctioned for five constituencies of Bargarh district. They include Atabira, Bijepur, Bargarh, Padampur and Bhatli. A total of 3,335 projects will be undertaken in 253 gram panchayats in these constituencies. In addition, a sum of Rs 35 crore has been approved for one constituency in Devgarh district and 991 projects will be implemented in 70 village panchayats in the district.

This programme aims to spread Jagannathan culture in every village, develop every place of worship to strengthen the basic foundation of Odisha’s culture and develop digital infrastructure across the state. This will be the basic foundation for building an ambitious Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the development of all villages in the state is the ultimate goal. “Our culture will be protected and modernity will be developed in the villages. Everyone in the village will be guaranteed education and health. The developed village will be the identity of modern Odisha.”

He added, “Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath. Love, peace, harmony, equality and service are the message of Jagannath culture. Irrespective of caste, religion, and community, it has made everyone its own. Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha programme will preserve the Jagannath culture in every village. Every place of worship will be developed. Heritage sites will be preserved. The preservation and protection of these cultural and heritage sites is essential for our future generations.”

Chief Minister further said that the development of digital infrastructure in villages is one of the objectives of this scheme. Internet connection will be available in the villages and each village will have a science park, skill development centre, work hub and banking facilities will be available. The primary schools of the villages will also be involved in this programme. As a result, it will bring immense opportunities to our youth society, women, farmers and students and enhance the identity of Odisha as a modern, strong, progressive and culturally aware state. In this new Odisha, our foundation will be strong and wings will be strong and the aspirational Odisha’s vision will be realized. He wished everyone’s cooperation in the successful implementation of our Odisha new Odisha programme.

5T Secretary VK Pandian, who coordinated the event, said that the transformation has created enthusiasm among the people. He expressed the opinion that a new era of development has come in the village. They said that due to the visit of the 5T Secretary, the development in the district has improved and the problems that have been pending for many days have also been resolved.

Ministers Sudam Marndi, Rita Sahu, and MP Mamata Mahant, MLA Rajkishore Das, MLA Snehangini Chhariya, MLA Debash Acharya, MLA MLA Rajan Singh Bariha, District Council President, members, local sarpanchs participated in the virtual

discussion.