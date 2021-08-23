Shocking! 1-Month-Old Baby Boy Sold Off For Rs 2000 In Mayurbhanj; 3 Held

Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, a man in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district allegedly sold off a one-month-old boy to a couple in Rairangpur for Rs 2000.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

Reportedly, the one-month-old boy from Sankhabhanga village under Jharpokharia police limits has been rescued safely.

The trio, including the couple & agent, were also arrested by Jharpokharia Police. The couple was nabbed from Rairangpur, while the agent who sold the child was apprehended from Saraskana.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.