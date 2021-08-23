Baby Boy Sold Off
Shocking! 1-Month-Old Baby Boy Sold Off For Rs 2000 In Mayurbhanj; 3 Held

By PragativadiNews
Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, a man in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district allegedly sold off a one-month-old boy to a couple in Rairangpur for Rs 2000.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

Three persons have been arrested by Saraskana Police in this connection.

Reportedly, the one-month-old boy from Sankhabhanga village under Jharpokharia police limits has been rescued safely.

The trio,  including the couple & agent, were also arrested by Jharpokharia Police. The couple was nabbed from Rairangpur, while the agent who sold the child was apprehended from Saraskana.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Breaking