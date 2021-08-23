Fuel Prices Unchanged On August 23

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on August 23, a day after they witnessed a marginal rate cut.

Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 101.64 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.07 per litre on August 22. The prices remained the same the next day in the national capital.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.66 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Diesel price also remained the same being sold at Rs 96.64 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel prices were Rs 101.93 and 92.13, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price – Rs 99.32. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has recently announced a tax cut of Rs 3 on petrol per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 93.66 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.