Afghanistan Pop Star Aryana Sayeed Flees Country; Read Her Social Media Posts

Kabul: Afghanistan’s biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed confirmed that she escaped from the country after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city.

“I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul,” Aryana Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

“Aryana Sayeed in 2015, sang at a stadium, breaking 3 taboos: 1-Singing as a woman 2-Not wearing hijab. 3-Entering a stadium as a woman, which was forbidden under the Taliban. Now, all of those have turned into a dream,” tweeted one of the human rights activist.

From Doha, she continued to Turkey where she resides full time with her husband Hasib Sayed, an Afghan music producer. “After I get home and my mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of disbelief and shock, I have many stories to share with you,” she said in her emotional social media message.