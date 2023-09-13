Sex Racket Busted In Sambalpur; Woman Rescued, 2 Held

Sambalpur: Police busted a sex racket being operated at a house in the Sakhipada area of Sambalpur with the arrest of two persons and rescue of a woman on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information, the police raided the rented house of Bhusan Kumar Prasad, near Idgah, Sakhipada on Tuesday afternoon and apprehended one broker, Suraj Jaiswal of Bareipali. Some incriminating articles and two mobile were seized from them.

During the investigation, police ascertained that the accused persons, Bhusan Kumar Prasad and Suraj Jaiswal, had trafficked the woman from Cuttack and engaged her in the flesh trade.

A case 296/2023 under Sections 370/34 of the IPC r/w Sec 3/4/5/7 Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956 has been registered by Dhanupali police station in this regard.