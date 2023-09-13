“Mind Your Own Party Business”: Minister Ranendra Pratap Bashes Congress’ Narasingh Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Hitting out at the senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra over the ouster of Soumya Ranjan Patnaik as BJD vice president, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain suggested the Congress MLA to refrain from interfering in BJD affairs.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the head of our party. His decision final in every matter. No one else should question it. Leaders from other parties should not interfere in BJD matter,” Swain said while reacting to Mishra’s remark of Soumya’s removal from party post.

In an apparent response to the Congress legislative party chief, the Minister said Mishra need not interfere in it. Rather, he should look after his own party affair.

“No one has anything to comment on Chief Minister’s decision. It is not appropriate to argue on the CM’s order,” Swain said.

It may be noted that Narasingh had said that there is no democracy in the State now. The State is controlled and governed by a secretary. Therefore, such decision has been taken in the matter of Soumya Patnaik.

On Soumya Patnaik’s issues, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said, “From the workers to the leaders, everyone is feeling breathlessness BJD. No one is happy there. No one has the basic right to have an opinion in the party forum.”