EC Holds Review Meeting Ahead Of Lok Sabha, Odisha Assembly Polls

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission today held review meeting regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

All district Collectors and other officials of the state have attended the meeting. The Collectors have been instructed to revise the voter list in the review meeting.

Advance preparations are underway for the elections. Emphasis is laid on preparing AVMs and VVPATs and imparting training to staff which is underway in all States including Odisha.