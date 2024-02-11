Section 144 in Panchkula, mobile internet snapped in 7 Haryana districts ahead of farmers’ Delhi march

Haryana: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have declared a massive ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, scheduled for February 13, involving over 200 farmers’ unions. The purpose is to intensify pressure on the central government to meet various demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. This mobilisation has sparked significant administrative and security measures, including the imposition of Section 144 in Panchkula and the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in several districts of Haryana.

Authorities have invoked Section 144, prohibiting processions, demonstrations, and the carrying of weapons in Panchkula, said Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap.

Elaborate arrangements are underway to seal the Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts ahead of the planned ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

The Haryana Police has issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to limit travel on main roads on February 13 due to anticipated disruptions. Alternative routes have been suggested for commuters travelling between Chandigarh and Delhi to mitigate potential traffic congestion.

Mobile internet services and bulk SMS have been suspended in seven Haryana districts to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public order.

Senior police officials, including Haryana’s DGP and Ambala’s SP, have conducted inspections at border points to assess security arrangements.

Concrete barricades and road closures have been set up at the Shambhu border, while the Ghaggar river bed has been dug up to impede movement.

Massive traffic snarls and disruptions in regular commuting are anticipated, particularly for travellers heading towards Ambala through the Shambhu border.

Farmers are gearing up for the march, stocking essential supplies and readying their tractor trolleys, despite the government’s efforts to deter them.