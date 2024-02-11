Kartik Pandian visits Sambalpur to discuss development of VIMSAR and Stadiums

Sambalpur: As per direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Sambalpur district.

Today, early morning at 6 AM, Kartik Pandian flagged off the First Mahanadi Half Marathon in Sambalpur. More than 4000 runners participated in this marathon event under various categories. Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Pandian said,” Sambalpur has good sports culture and to further develop the talent, Chief Minister has directed to provide the best of facilities. Recently, the indoor stadium in Burla, constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crores was inaugurated. The foundation stones were also laid for the Sambalpur Football Academy and the Sports complex in Sambalpur University including Hockey stadium and indoor sports facilities at a total cost of Rs 100 crores”. He further mentioned that Chief Minister directed to construct a new football stadium and upgrade the VSS cricket stadium into a modern stadium. These stadiums will be taken up with an approximate cost of over 350 crores. This will be a major boost for the sports development in the district.

Kartik Pandian visited the VSS stadium and interacted with the players. Sh Kartik Pandian was a sportsperson himself and used to study in Sports hostel. He shared his experience with the players. He played cricket with the players and players were excited and motivated to see Sh Kartik Pandian playing with them in the field.

Later, Kartik Pandian discussed with the Director and senior doctors and staff regarding development of the Veer Surendar Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR). In the first phase it was decided that Mother and Child health care facilities (O&G, Paediatrics) will be given priority with 700-bed hospital. The hostel campus will be taken up for development along with sports complex. The residences for the staff will also be prioritised. In the intital phase, the facilities will be developed with project cost of Rs 1000 crores. A master plan will be prepared for overall development of the campus in various phases, as per availability of land.

Kartik Pandian reviewed the project for development of birthplace of Veer Surendar Sai at Khinda. He directed the officials to expedite the work progress.

Kartik Pandian visited Maa Samaleswari Temple. He interacted with the pilgrims and took their feedback on the new facilities. The pilgrims expressed their happiness regarding development under Samlei project.