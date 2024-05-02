Back By Popular Demand, Advertising Rocks Is Set To Electrify Goafest 2024
With two solo categories – Indian and International – Advertising Rocks 2024 promises a global showcase of musical talent. 4 shortlists from each category will have the esteemed opportunity to perform for a distinguished jury and delegates at Goafest in Mumbai. The ultimate champions will be determined through a combination of jury evaluation and live voting by Goafest attendees, ensuring a fair and thrilling competition.
