BJP Names Candidates for Six More Assembly Seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Thursday named the candidates for six more Assembly elections in Odisha for the upcoming elections.

Here is the list of six BJP MLA candidates:

Ghasipura: Shambhunath Rout

Bhograi: Ashish Patra

Bhandaripokhari: Sudhanshu Nayak

Bari: Umesh Chandra Jena

Barabati-Cuttack: Purnachandra Mohapatra

Begunia: Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli

The BJP party has so far announced 146 out of 147 assembly candidates’ names for the upcoming election. Only the Nilagiri MLA seat is yet to be announced.