CBI Files Report In Calcutta HC On Sandeshkhali, Complains for Non-cooperation of State Authorities

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) On Thursday, presented a preliminary report on their probe into the incidents of illegal land grabbing, extortion, and harassment of women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal to the division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya.

The CBI informed the court that its dedicated portal has received around 900 complaints relating to illegal land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The investigative agency also complained about the non-cooperation from the state in providing the original documents of the land records in Sandeshkhali, making the investigation process difficult.

After hearing the CBI side, the division bench directed the state government to hand over all the documents sought by the CBI officials and extend the necessary cooperation to the agency wherever required to carry forward its investigation into the matter smoothly.

The Chief Justice, on Monday, made reference to the Supreme Court’s decision to refrain from intervening in the Calcutta High Court’s previous order, which called for a CBI investigation into the issue. The Chief Justice noted that the state government is expected to fully collaborate with the CBI.

The division bench also brought up the Calcutta High Court’s order from April 10 of this year, which directed the state government to install necessary lighting in the streets of Sandeshkhali within a 15-day period. The Chief Justice pointed out that the state government’s failure to implement this lighting order could be considered contempt of court, based on a complaint received.

Furthermore, the division bench granted permission for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to participate in the case. The next hearing has been set for June 13.