Journalist Attacked By Miscreants In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In yet another instance of deteriorating law and order situation in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, a journalist sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by miscreants.

The victim Jyotiranjan Mohapatra, a journalist, was attacked by 4 bike-borne goons near the Mancheswar area at around 11 pm last night.

Jyotiranjan sustained injuries on head, hands and legs. He was admitted to the nearest hospital in critical condition. According to reports, the incident took place while Jyotiranjan was going to his home, when four youths riding on 2 bikes and assaulted him.

A case regarding the incident has been filed with Mancheswar police.