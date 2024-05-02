Bolangir Boils At 45°C; IMD Predicts Break From Heatwave In Odisha After May 6

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions continued to prevail in the state for the 18th day in a row, while Balangir, Boudh, Nuapada, Baleshwar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts experienced heatwave conditions on Thursday.

In 6 towns of the state, the temperature was recorded above 44°C, while in total 29 towns recorded above 40°C. Bolangir became the hottest city in the state at 45°C.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center expert, Umashankar Das, the day temperature has dropped slightly in coastal Odisha following thunderstorms and hailstorms in some places.

The maximum rainfall of 42 mm has been recorded in Khurda’s Begunia. Due to rain and nor’wester, the temperature has decreased in the coastal and neighbouring districts, but severe heatwave conditions continue to prevail in interior Odisha.

On Friday, Orange Warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada. Similarly, a Yellow Warning has been issued for Bargarh and Balasore.

From the 6th of May, the day temperature will drop significantly and there will be a break from the heatwave conditions.

On Thursday, the temperature of Bhubaneswar decreased by 4°C and stood at 39°C, after remaining above 40 degrees for 17 consecutive days. A yellow warning has been issued for 2 to 3 days in some districts of South Odisha for thunderstorms and rains.

From the 6th of May, a yellow warning has been issued for the entire coastal and interior districts with lightning and hail accompanied by rain and hail at places. A yellow warning has been issued for Koraput, Ganjam and Gajapati districts due to lightning and rain

The hottest cities on Thursday were Bolangir 45°C, Angul 44.7°C, Nuapada 44.6°C, Talcher and Titlagarh 44.5°C, Boudh 44.3°C, Baripada 43.4°C, Bhawanipayana 43°C, Sambalpur and Dhenkanal 42.8°C, Jharsuguda and Malkangari 42. 6°C, Nayagarh 42.5°C, Sonepur, Jajpur and Sundergarh 42.2°C, Hirakud and Keonjhar 42.1°C, Phulbani 41.9°C, Chandbali and Balasore 41.2°C, Bhadrak and Rourkela 41°C, Bargarh 40.6°C, Khurda and Chhatrapur 40. 5°C, Paralakhemundi 40.2°C, Kendrapara and Rayagada 40°C, Deogarh 39.8°C, Nabarangpur 39.5°C, Bhubaneswar 39°C, Koraput 38.8°C, Cuttack 38.6°C, Daringbadi 38°C, Jagatsinghpur 37.6°C, Puri 33.6°C, Paradip 33.5°C and Gopalpur recorded the maximum day temperature of 33 degrees on Thursday.