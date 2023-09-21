‘Sagar Kavach-2’ in Paradip of Odisha from September 21

Paradip: Two-day coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach 2’ underway at Paradip Coast, said reliable reports on Thursday. As many as 18 departments of the Centre and the State government are taking part in the exercise to assess the effectiveness of coastal security

Exercises are underway to counter terrorist attacks on waterways. After the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the exercise is held twice every year to maintain coordination among all departments to counter terror attacks on waterways.