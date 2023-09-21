3-tier security arrangements for Monsoon Session Of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has put in place a three-tier security cover in and around the Odisha Assembly in view of the Monsoon Session.

The Police Commissioner, Intelligence Director, DIG and the city DCP reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly.

It is noteworthy that, a three-tier security cover will set up in and around the Odisha Assembly. This will include 30 platoons of police force which shall be deployed at strategic locations.