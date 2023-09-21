Sudam Marndi gets Revenue and Disaster Management ministry of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Minister of School and Mass Education of Odisha Sudam Marndi given additional responsibility of Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management after the resignation of Minister Pramila Mallik from the post.

It is worth mentioning here that she has been nominated as the BJD candidate for the post of Odisha Assembly Speaker, following which she has resigned.