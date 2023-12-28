Ratan Tata to sell all FirstCry shares in IPO

Mumbai: Ratan Tata, who initially invested ₹66 lakh for a 0.02 per cent stake in FirstCry, is planned to sell all 77,900 shares at an average cost per share of ₹84.72, as per draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI on Thursday.

Brainbees, the parent company of the online retailer, will issue fresh shares worth ₹1,816 crore, while existing investors will offload 54.39 million shares through Offer For Sale, according to the DRHP.

Among the key sellers in the OFS are SoftBank’s SVF Frog (Cayman) with 20.3 million shares, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra with 2.8 million shares, PI Opportunities Fund-1 with 8.6 million shares, TPG Growth V SF Markets Pte. with 3.9 million shares, and NewQuest Asia Investments with 3 million shares.

Other sellers are Apricot Investments with 2.5 million shares, Valiant Mauritius Partners with 2.4 million shares, TIMF Holdings (Mauritius) with 8.37 million shares, Think India Opportunities with 8.37 million shares, and Schroders Capital with 6.16 million shares.

Firstcry co-founder Supam Maheshwari is also among individual shareholders offloading his shares.