Qatar court commutes death sentence 8 Indian ex-Navy personnel, says MEA

New Delhi: A Qatar court on December 28 reduced sentences awarded to eight former Indian Navy personnel last month in connection with an alleged case of espionage, the Indian government said.

The development comes weeks after Qatar’s Court of First Instance accepted the appeal filed by the Centre against the death sentence awarded to the Navy veterans.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a detailed judgement in the case is awaited and Indian authorities are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps. “We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgement is awaited,” MEA said.

The eight retired Indian Navy personnel were employed at Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a defence services provider company owned by an Omani national who is a retired squadron leader of the Royal Omani Air Force. This company reportedly provided training and other services to the defence and security agencies of Qatar.

These individuals in question were arrested in August 2022 on charges of espionage, specifically related to alleged spying on a submarine programme on behalf of Israel. Those who have been sentenced to death are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

“Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities. Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture,” the MEA said.

Earlier this month, MEA said two hearings had taken place in connection with the case.