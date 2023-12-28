BTS’ RM and V FIRST images from military surface online

Seoul: BTS members RM and V were spotted in group photos from the most recently enlisted batch of new soldiers, currently receiving basic training at the army base located in Nonsan.

Fans are happy to see the pic as both the members look healthy in the pic. Both of them are at Nonsan military camp in Korea. Their initial training will happen for five weeks. While Kim Taehyung aka V has applied for the elite forces, BTS RM aka Namjoon will serve as a soldier. The two others Jin and Jung Hoseok aka H-Hope are supposed to return by mid of 2024.

Fans became emotional after seeing the two. Others noticed that Kim Taehyung aka V is looking like a mirror image of his father. People are comparing the two photos now. BTS fans also got good news that three more songs from the group are coming in 2024.