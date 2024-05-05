Rajnath Singh To Visit Odisha On May 8, Amit Shah On May 12

Bhubaneswar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 8. He will hold a public meeting in Rayagada. Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour to Odisha again on May 12, BJP’s State Election in-charge Vijayapal Singh Tomar informed.

External Affair Minister S. Jaishankar is currently Odisha visit. He held a party meeting in Cuttack. BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive tonight. He will address a public rally in Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday.

The Prime Minister will come to Odisha again on May 10 and 11. On May 10, he is scheduled to hold a road-show in Bhubaneswar and address a public meeting in the next day in Balangir.