FSSAI responds to media reports on high pesticide residue in Indian herbs, spices

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has refuted media reports claiming that it allowed higher pesticide residues in herbs and spices. Describing the reports “false and malicious”, the FSSAI, in a press statement, asserted that India has one of the most stringent standards of Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) in the world and MRLs of pesticides are fixed differently for different food commodities based on their risk assessments.

Pesticides in India fall under the regulatory purview of the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare (MoA and FW) through the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB and RC), established under the Insecticide Act of 1968.

The CIB and RC oversee the production, importation, transportation, and storage of pesticides, with the authority to register, ban, or restrict them accordingly. Currently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is procuring samples of branded spices, including those from MDH and Everest, sold domestically to ensure compliance with quality standards. However, it’s important to note that FSSAI does not regulate the quality of exported spices.

The Union health ministry emphasised in a statement that maximum residue limits vary for different food products based on individual risk assessments.

“Some media reports are claiming that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) allows 10 times more pesticide residue in herbs and spices. Such reports are false and malicious,” the ministry said.

India has one of the most stringent standards of Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) in the world, it asserted.

Explaining the process of fixing pesticide residue limits, the health ministry said the FSSAI’s scientific panel on pesticide residues examines the data received through CIB and RC and recommends the MRLs after performing a risk assessment.