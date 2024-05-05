Opposition Leaders Are Like Tourists During Elections, Says Kartik Pandian At Boudh Meeting

Boudh: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader and 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian has lashed out at the opposition saying that the opposition leaders are just like tourists during the elections and will not be seen after that. Addressing a public meeting at Boudh, Kartik Pandian said “I had come to Boudh in last July and received many grievances. Today I will give an account of the resolutions. Our Chief Minister believes in accountability. He always asks us to solve the grievances of the people with respect. He asked the cheering crowd “Who made Puruna Cuttack an NAC? Who made Boudh a Municipality? Who gave Rs 4 Crore for transformation of Maa Bhairabi Temple? Who gave Rs 3.5 Crore for the transformation of Chandrachud Temple?

Kartik Pandian gave an account of the various welfare schemes brought out by the Naveen Patnaik government such as Mamata Yojana, Mission Shakti, Kalia Yojana, Nua O Scholarship. He appealed the people to vote for development and bless for the BJD candidates Pradip Amata as Achyuta Samanta by casting the vote on the Sankha symbol. He also said that “we will come again to give you an account. Nobody else will come to you. Others will take grievance letters and forget. When elections come, the opposition comes as tourists, give big promises. After elections, you will search for them, but they will not be here. They will return again after five years.”

He appealed the people to give a thumping majority to the Biju Janata Dal candidates so that they can win with more than 40 thousand majority in the constituency. He asked the people to come out in huge numbers and vote for the progress of the state.