Puri Based Artist Creates Replica Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Using Matchsticks

Puri: An artist from the holy land of Lord Jagannath Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has crafted a miniature model of ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir’ by using 936 matchsticks.

The model measures 14 cm in length and 7 cm in width. As a dedicated and skilled artist, Saswat took six days to complete this exceptional craftsmanship.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Saswat in a gesture of goodwill and celebration, aimed to offer a special creation for Ram devotees.