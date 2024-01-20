Shoaib Malik gets married to Pakistani actor Sana Javed amid divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

Islamabad: Cricketer Shoaib Malik has got married for the third time. This time, he is married to Pakistani actor Sana Javed. This news comes amid rumours about his divorce from Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. Malik’s revelation was made public via a post on social media. Before Sania, Malik was married to Ayesha Siddiqui.

He shared the announcement with photographs from their wedding. “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs,” Malik wrote.

Before this announcement, there had been whispers about a romantic link between the Pakistani cricket player and Javed. These suspicions gained momentum last year when Malik extended birthday wishes to Javed on social media. He shared a photograph with Sana Javed. It fuelled further speculation. “Happy Birthday Buddy,” the 41-year-old cricketer wrote.

Malik has previously shown public support for Javed. She faced criticism for her alleged behaviour towards juniors and make-up artists on a drama set. That time, Malik vouched for Javed’s kindness.

“I have known Sana Javed for quite some time now and have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us,” Malik wrote.