Bhadrak: Revenue Inspector Caught Taking Bribe

Bhadrak: A Revenue Inspector (RI) was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance sleuths for allegedly taking Rs. 9,000 in Boudh district on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sarat Kumar Jena, RI ( Revenue Inspector), Kenduapada Revenue Circle under Bonth Tahasil in Bhadrak district.

Jena has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 9,000 from a Complainant to submit an enquiry report to Tahasildar, Bonth in connection with the conversion of paternal Agricultural land to homestead land and issuance of ROR ( Gharbari Patta).

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid by vigilance officials and Jena was caught while accepting the bribe money from the complainant. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Jena and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Jena from the DA angle. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.02 dt.19.01.2024 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused RI.