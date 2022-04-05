Prime Accused In Mamita Murder Case Produced Before Kantabanji ADJ

Bolangir: The prime accused in the sensational Mamita Mehera murder case, Gobinda Sahu, and his associate Radheshyam Chandi were produced before the Kantabanji Additional District Judge (ADJ) court today.

The duo was brought to the court amid tight security.

According to Gobinda’s advocate Durga Padhi, they had requested the court that they would submit the call record details and other important documents before the court.

A hearing in this regard will be held today.

On the other hand, public prosecutor Pramod Panigrahi said Gobinda Sahu will be produced again before the court on April 18.

Mamita, a 26-year-old teacher of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi was killed on October 8. Subsequently, her charred body was found buried in an under-construction stadium near the school.

Police had arrested the prime accused Gobind Sahu and Sahu’s driver Radhe for the brutal murder on October 19.