From Rahul Dravid To Joe Root, Tributes Pour In For Retiring Ross Taylor

Bengaluru: One of the most phenomenal cricketing names of the ODI world played out his swansong as the entire cricketing fraternity came together to bid adieu to Ross Taylor. The man who would know nothing but ravaging the bowlers at will, the right-hander has been one of the finest strikers of the cherry.

Even though he is not as celebrated as the other icons of the sport, his contributions to the game are just undoubtedly. He has managed to rack up 6000 plus runs in both ODIs and Test matches at a staggering average of 45 and 48 respectively.

With him gone, it will be a massive void in the ODI echelons of New Zealand as the absence of a star in the sky doesn’t hit you easy. It consumes you and leaves you wondering about the kind of impact that the absence would create.

Messages from around the cricketing world for @RossLTaylor ahead of his final match for New Zealand tomorrow at Seddon Park. #ThanksRosco #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/krmI1aUY2l — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 3, 2022

He was a crucial part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the early years of the IPL and no one would ever forget the blitzkrieg that he conjured against the Kolkata Knight Riders, hammering home a 33-ball-81 back in 2009, leaving the entire nation in awe of his insane hitting prowess.

A star burnt out in the ODI sky and the entire world came together, paying tribute to the hard-hitting and ever-smiling Kiwi.

In a tweet posted by the official handle of New Zealand cricket board, it showed how much love everyone across the globe had for Ross. “We wish you a happy life after retirement, Ross. Thank you for all the wonderful memories that you have given us to cherish. Thank you, Rosco.