Debrigarh Ecotourism Scripts New Record In Tourist Flow, Earns Rs.1.5 Cr This FY

Sambalpur: More than 16,000 visitors have visited Debrigarh Ecotourism during the year 2021-22. By the end of the financial year, Debrigarh Ecotourism has recorded revenue of Rs.1.52 Crore.

“More than 60% of visitors are from Odisha and the rest are from 13 different states of India with few foreigners from European countries,” informed Ms. Anshu Pragyan Das, DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division.

Hirakud Wildlife division has launched a Nature Education programme for school children and locals this winter. Hirakud wildlife division also started different safari and cruise programs under packages like Debrigarh on Wheels, Hirakud Cruise, Island Odyssey, etc. which were experienced by many visitors and many travellers from different parts of India travelled to Debrigarh for experiencing these. Kayaking and cycling were also newly introduced this year.

Debrigarh Ecotourism is managed by 45 numbers of local villagers from the villages adjoining the sanctuary. 90% of the revenue generated goes back to the local community towards their Salary and for the maintenance and management of Debrigarh Ecotourism. Different zones have been created inside sanctuary inside the tourism zone of sanctuary – Bison Zone, Leopard Zone, Beer Zone, Chital Zone, Sambar zone etc. according to the sighting of animals during the safari.

Debrigarh Sanctuary and its adjoining 180 Sq.km Hirakud Reservoir area is in Bargarh District. The entry point to the Sanctuary is mainly from Sambalpur side through Zeropoint. The Sanctuary is famous for large-scale sightings of Bison, Sambar, Leopard, Spotted Deer, Bear, and a variety of birds. It is the only Sanctuary in Odisha where wildlife sighting is promising.