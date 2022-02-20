Poll Violence In Odisha: Three Journalists Thrashed By Miscreants In Jajpur

Jajpur: Three journalists were allegedly thrashed by miscreants in Jajpur district during 3rd phase polling of Panchayat elections in Odisha today.

According to reports, the incident took place when the journalists had gone to cover the alleged loot of ballot boxes at Bachala Panchayat. Meanwhile, some miscreants attacked them.

The miscreants also ransacked the vehicle.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.