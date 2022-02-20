‘Empire’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Being Reported Missing In LA

Actress Lindsey Pearlman, who was reported missing since February 13, was found dead inside a vehicle near the hiking trails. She was 43.

Pearlman’s friends and family had previously reported her missing and requested the public’s help in finding her when she failed to return home on February 13.

She is known for her work in shows such as ‘General Hospital and the legal drama series, ‘Chicago Justice’.

On the work front, she was the part of several projects including roles in Selena: The Series, The Ms. Pat Show, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, Vicious, and General Hospital.