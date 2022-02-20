Tripura bans on political events on school premises

Tripura: The Tripura government on Saturday issued a strict order restricting any kind of political rallies and programmes on school premises during or after school hours. the order was issued by the state education department on the basis of some reports against a section of headmasters who had been found allowing such programmes on school premises.

The education department further made a no objection certificate (NOC) mandatory for conducting any such political programmes on the premises.

“It is hereby reiterated that no school resources including playground shall be used by any political party/organizer to conduct political functions/rallies etc. No objection Certificate from the Director Secondary/Elementary Education or concerned District Education Officer as the case may be a prerequisite for organizing of other programmes as well strictly during holidays or after school hours. The undersigned is of information that some Headmasters/TICs have violated this rule and have tacitly given approval to the use of school ground for political gatherings during school hours despite the organizer not obtaining NOC,” read the order.