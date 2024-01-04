Police ASI Brutally Attacked By Miscreants In Boudh

Boudh: A police ASI has been brutally attacked by some miscreants in Dapla village of Kantamal block under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Kumud Bhoi, employed as Assistant Sub-Inspector in that area.

As per reports, late on Wednesday night, somebody has called Bhoi and told him that he has been kidnapped. After receiving the news, Bhoi along with two other staffs went to rescue that person. On his way, about 10 miscreants stopped them and assaulted Bhoi brutally.

As a result, he sustained critical injuries and admitted in the Sonepur hospital for treatment. An investigation has been launched by the police to find out the miscreants.