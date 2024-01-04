itel A70 launched with 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM at just Rs 7,299

New Delhi: itel, the most popular sub-10K smartphone brand in New India, launches India’s first phone with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM through memory fusion at just Rs 7,299, marking a significant leap into 2024. This move signifies a strategic enhancement to its A-series lineup, catering specifically to customers seeking extensive storage solutions. Along with its big memory, itel A70 comes equipped with a big 6.6-inch HD+ Display featuring a Dynamic bar offering a simplified and seamless user interface. The smartphone is launched in two other variants featuring 128GB storage with 12GB (4+8) RAM configuration and a 64GB storage variant coupled with 12GB (4+8) RAM.

The itel A70 will be available in four stunning colors and will go on sale starting Jan 5th in leading online and offline stores. The new launch by itel is poised to introduce an unparalleled memory experience, marking a significant milestone positioning itel A70 as a trailblazer in the segment, and setting a new benchmark in the industry. The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery, ensuring an uninterrupted and long-lasting experience for the user supported by Type-C charging.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India said, “As we step into 2024, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to serve our consumers by introducing innovations complemented by unmatched features, stylish aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology at competitive price points. The launch of the itel A70 smartphone stands as a testament to our forward-looking approach, boasting an industry-leading 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, and a captivating 6.6-inch display with Dynamic Bar technology. We are excited to disrupt the entry-level smartphone segment once again, setting new standards for performance and value in the ever-evolving tech landscape.”

Along with the big memory and the long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, another standout feature is the sizable 6.6-inch HD+ Display with an interactive Dynamic Bar. This functionality offers intelligent notifications that seamlessly elevate the user’s experience such as alerts during phone calls, progress updates for charging sessions, and face unlock. The itel A70 will be available in four stunning colors – Field Green, Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold &Starlish Black, starting Jan 5th in leading online and offline stores at an attractive price of INR 7,299.

Stunning visual experience

The A70 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 120Hz touch sampling rate providing an expansive visual experience. The top dynamic bar efficiently manages screen space for notifications without obstructing the main viewing area. Its adaptive design ensures timely alerts without compromising the user’s focus, striking a balance between information delivery and an unobstructed interface.

Robust 13MP HDR camera

itel understands the importance of good cameras in the smartphone experience which is why A70 sports a segment-leading 13MP HDR rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera. Supported by advanced features to help users capture wonderful memories even in low-light conditions.

Class-leading 5000 mAh battery

The A70 houses a mighty 5000 mAh battery with Type C charging for uninterrupted usage all day long.

Dual security with face unlock and side fingerprint

The phone comes equipped with face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, adding an extra layer of security.

Price and availability

The itel A70 will be available soon on leading online portals and offline retail stores across India at an unbelievable price of INR 7,299 for the 256GB + 12GBvariant and INR 6,799for the 128GB variantand INR 6,299 for 64GB Variant.