IPS Mayank Shrivastav Assumes Charge As Commissioner Of Chhattisgarh Public Relations Dept

Bhubaneswar: 2006-batch IPS officer, Mayank Shrivastav today assumed charge as the Commissioner cum Director of Chhattisgarh Public Relations Department. Shrivastav was earlier the Director of Fire, Emergency Services, SDRF.

Outgoing Public Relations Commissioner Dipanshu Kabra handed over the charge to Srivastav and congratulated him on his new responsibility.

The newly elected BJP government in Chhattisgarh effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 88 Indian Administrative Service officers and one officer of the Indian Police Service. Collectors of 19 districts are among those who have been shifted, as per an order issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday midnight.