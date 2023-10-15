PM Modi Extends Navratri Wishes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune and good health.

“May Shakti Pradayini Maa Durga bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health in everyone’s life. Jai Mata Di!” PM Modi posted on X in Hindi (Formerly Twitter).

During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga’s nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri. People maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes during these nine days. In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives.