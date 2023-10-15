Navratri 2023: All You Need To Know

Bhubaneswar: Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 started today on October 15 and will end on October 23. During these nine days, devotees worship each form of the goddess and engage in various rituals, prayers, and cultural festivities. The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marks the triumph of good over evil, symbolized by the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

This year, Maa Durga’s procession will feature an elephant instead of a lion. In Hindu traditions, when Goddess Durga arrives on a Sunday or Monday, it is believed that she rides atop an elephant, which is considered highly auspicious. This divine association with an elephant is believed to usher in abundant rainfall, ensuring a bountiful harvest in the upcoming year.

This year, Shardiya Navratri is set to begin on Sunday, October 15, and will end on Monday, October 23. The Shardiya Navratri 2023 tithi calendar is as follows:

15 October (Sunday): Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja

16 October (Monday): Maa Brahmacharini Puja

17 October (Tuesday): Maa Chandraghanta Puja

18 October (Wednesday): Maa Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

19 October (Thursday): Maa Skandamata Puja

20 October (Friday): Maa Katyayani Puja

21 October (Saturday): Maa Kalaratri Puja

22 October (Sunday): Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Kanya Puja

23 October (Monday): Maha Navami, Maa Siddhidatri puja, Havan

24 October (Tuesday): Vijayadashami, Dussehra, Navratri Paran, Durga Visarjan

Navratri 2023: 9 Colours & Significance

Navratri Day 1 – October 15

On the first day of Navratri, wearing orange brings warmth and positivity, making you feel upbeat.

Day 2 – October 16

Dressing in white on Monday symbolizes purity, granting inner peace and the blessings of the Goddess.

Day 3 – October 17

Tuesday calls for red attire, representing passion and love, filling you with energy and vigour.

Day 4 – October 18

Don royal blue on Wednesday, showcasing elegance and richness as you celebrate Navratri.

Day 5 – October 19

Thursday in yellow radiates optimism and joy, keeping your spirits high.

Day 6 – October 20

Embrace green on Friday, symbolising growth, peace, and new beginnings.

Day 7 – October 21

Choose grey for balanced emotions and an understated style statement during Navratri.

Day 8 – October 22

Sunday’s purple attire signifies luxury and nobility, bestowing blessings of richness and grandeur.

Day 9 – October 23

On the final day, adorn peacock green, embracing uniqueness, compassion, and freshness in this exquisite shade of blue and green.

History and Significance

The roots of Shardiya Navratri can be traced back to ancient Indian mythology. It is believed that during this period, Goddess Durga manifested in her nine different forms, each symbolising a facet of feminine power. These nine forms are worshipped during the festival, with each day dedicated to a specific form of the goddess. The festival also commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.