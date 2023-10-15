Navratri Day 1 is dedicated to Mata Shailputri

Bhubaneswar: Navratri, a 9-night festival, is here, and followers of Maa Durga, also referred to as Adi Shakti, are getting ready to celebrate it with grandeur. Hindus observe four Navratris annually, but two of them stand out in terms of their grand scale- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri. The imminent festival is the Shardiya Navratri, which occurs during the autumn season in the lunar month of Ashwin.

This year, the Navratri festivities span nine days starting from October 15 to October 23, with each day dedicated to one of the nine forms of Maa Durga, known as Navdurgas. The celebration commences with Ghatasthapana and concludes with Maha Navami.

NAVRATRI DAY 1: MATA SHAILPUTRI

Navratri Day 1 is a day of new beginnings, marked by the worship of Mata Shailputri, the divine daughter of the Himalayas. Devotees seek her blessings for purity, strength, and prosperity in their lives. With elaborate puja vidhi, mantras, significance and offerings, this day sets the tone for the nine-day celebration of Navratri, during which devotees invoke the divine feminine energy to bring positivity and light into their lives. It is a time of deep devotion, introspection, and celebration that unites people in the worship of the Goddess.

The rituals begin with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. During the puja, devotees install a pot at a sanctified place at home. They light a diya (lamp) for nine days near the pot. Ghatasthapana is one of the most significant rituals of Shardiya Navratri. They also place a pan with mud and navadhanya seeds and fill it with water.

Lastly, a kalasha filled with Ganga Jal and some coins, supari, and akshat (raw rice and turmeric powder) is placed in the water. Five mango leaves are placed around the Kalash and covered with coconut. Then, devotees place an oil lamp, incense sticks, flowers, fruits, and sweets near Maa Shailputri. A special bhog of Desi Ghee is also offered to the Goddess.

Significance

Mata Shailputri is the first form of Goddess Durga and is considered the embodiment of purity and power. The word ‘Shail’ means ‘mountain,’ and ‘Putri’ means ‘daughter.’ She is said to be the rebirth of Goddess Sati, the daughter of King Daksha. The significance of worshipping Mata Shailputri lies in seeking strength and purity in one’s life.