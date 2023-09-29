PHEO assistant engineer caught taking bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Friday apprehended an assistant engineer (estimator) posted in the office of Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) Division, in Rayagada while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

According to a Vigilance release, the accused, Ramakanta Mallik, had demanded the illegal gratification from a family member of a contractor to process the file for signing of agreement between the latter and the Executive Engineer for execution of 2 works. The entire bribe money was recovered from him and seized.

While a case has been registered against Mallik under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. simultaneous searches are on at 3 locations linked to him to ascertain whether he has accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, it added.